Tyrone Mings appears to express bemusement at Marcos Rojo FA decision

AFC Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings appears to express his disbelief at learning that Marcos Rojo has escaped punishment for an apparent stamp on Eden Hazard.
Tyrone Mings has apparently expressed his disbelief after learning that Marcos Rojo escaped punishment for an apparent stamp on Eden Hazard.

The Bournemouth defender was banned for five games after a Football Association disciplinary panel ruled that his stamp on Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Cherries' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford was deliberate.

On Tuesday, Rojo was cleared by the FA despite footage appearing to show him making contact with Hazard's chest during United's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea a day earlier, and the 23-year-old Cherries defender took to social media to give his reaction to the decision – simply writing "LOL" on Twitter.


Mings will be missing from the Cherries squad until the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on April 15.

