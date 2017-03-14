Tyrone Mings has apparently expressed his disbelief after learning that Marcos Rojo escaped punishment for an apparent stamp on Eden Hazard.
The Bournemouth defender was banned for five games after a Football Association disciplinary panel ruled that his stamp on Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Cherries' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford was deliberate.
On Tuesday, Rojo was cleared by the FA despite footage appearing to show him making contact with Hazard's chest during United's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea a day earlier, and the 23-year-old Cherries defender took to social media to give his reaction to the decision – simply writing "LOL" on Twitter.
Lol— Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) 14 March 2017
Mings will be missing from the Cherries squad until the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on April 15.