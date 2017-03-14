Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings appears to express his disbelief at learning that Marcos Rojo has escaped punishment for an apparent stamp on Eden Hazard.

The Bournemouth defender was banned for five games after a Football Association disciplinary panel ruled that his stamp on Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Cherries' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford was deliberate.

On Tuesday, Rojo was cleared by the FA despite footage appearing to show him making contact with Hazard's chest during United's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea a day earlier, and the 23-year-old Cherries defender took to social media to give his reaction to the decision – simply writing "LOL" on Twitter.

Lol — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) 14 March 2017

Mings will be missing from the Cherries squad until the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on April 15.