Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will not face any action from the Football Assocation, despite appearing to stamp on Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

The Football Association has decided against charging Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo for an alleged stamp on Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

During the FA Cup quarter-final between the two teams on Monday night, Rojo appeared to stamp on the winger and it had been claimed that he faced the prospect of a ban.

However, referee Michael Oliver revealed in his post-match report that he had witnessed the incident, meaning that no further action can be taken against the left-sided defender.

The incident came just days after Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings received a five-match ban for stamping on the head of Rojo's United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

While Rojo has avoided sanctioning by the governing body, Ander Herrera will serve a two-match suspension after being sent off for the second time this season.