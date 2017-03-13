The Football Association has decided against charging Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo for an alleged stamp on Chelsea's Eden Hazard.
During the FA Cup quarter-final between the two teams on Monday night, Rojo appeared to stamp on the winger and it had been claimed that he faced the prospect of a ban.
However, referee Michael Oliver revealed in his post-match report that he had witnessed the incident, meaning that no further action can be taken against the left-sided defender.
The incident came just days after Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings received a five-match ban for stamping on the head of Rojo's United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
While Rojo has avoided sanctioning by the governing body, Ander Herrera will serve a two-match suspension after being sent off for the second time this season.