Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
Costa (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Herrera (20'), Young (79')
Herrera (35')

Marcos Rojo avoids punishment from Football Association

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will not face any action from the Football Assocation, despite appearing to stamp on Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 18:27 UK

The Football Association has decided against charging Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo for an alleged stamp on Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

During the FA Cup quarter-final between the two teams on Monday night, Rojo appeared to stamp on the winger and it had been claimed that he faced the prospect of a ban.

However, referee Michael Oliver revealed in his post-match report that he had witnessed the incident, meaning that no further action can be taken against the left-sided defender.

The incident came just days after Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings received a five-match ban for stamping on the head of Rojo's United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

While Rojo has avoided sanctioning by the governing body, Ander Herrera will serve a two-match suspension after being sent off for the second time this season.

Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
