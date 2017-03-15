Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City last year, has impressed for the Spanish side this season, starting 24 La Liga games.

Lejeune failed to make the grade at City during a one-year spell as he was shipped out on loan to Girona and later sold.

According to Marca, Arsenal are mulling over whether or not to trigger the £8.7m release clause in Lejeune's contract.

It appears as though the final decision will rest with manager Arsene Wenger, who has reportedly been told by the board that he can go ahead with the move.