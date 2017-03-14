New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal eye Everton's Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
A report claims that Arsenal could move for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 13:26 UK

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

The 27-year-old joined Everton last summer following Aston Villa's relegation from the Premier League.

The central midfielder has started 22 Premier League matches for the Toffees this season, and it has been claimed that the Merseyside club are already considering offering the Senegal international a new and improved deal.

According to The Sun, Gueye's form for Everton this season has attracted the attention of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who will move for the defensive midfielder if he stays at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Gueye has one goal and one assist in 25 appearances for Everton in all competitions this season.

