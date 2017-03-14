New Transfer Talk header

Jorge Sampaoli wants Alexis Sanchez at Sevilla

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli says that he would 'love' the chance to work with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez once again.
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has revealed that he would 'love' the chance to work with Alexis Sanchez once again.

Sampaoli coached Sanchez during his time in charge of the Chilean national team, and it is believed that the two still share a close relationship after their success at international level.

Sanchez's future at Arsenal is still undecided as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, with the forward said to be eyeing a move at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

When questioned whether he would be interested in bringing the 28-year-old to Sevilla, Sampaoli revealed that he would relish a reunion with "one of the best forwards in the world".

"If only, yes, it would be great to have the chance one day [to coach Sanchez]," Sampaoli told reporters. "He is a top, top player. One of the best forwards in the world I would say.

"I was lucky to share a time with him in the national team. We went to a World Cup together, we won the Copa America with him in the side as well, it was a very satisfying period of my career and it was great to share it with Alexis."

Former Barcelona attacker Sanchez has scored 21 times in all competitions for Arsenal this season, but the Chilean's attitude has been called into question amid a difficult period for the Gunners.

