West Ham United are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal attacker Lucas Perez.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal last summer off the back of a 17-goal season with Deportivo La Coruna.

The Spaniard has netted seven times in 19 appearances for the Gunners this season, but he has only started two Premier League matches and it is understood that he will seek a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

AC Milan have been linked with the forward, but according to The Times, West Ham have approached Arsenal to determine whether the Gunners would consider allowing Perez to move to the London Stadium at the end of the season.

Earlier this month, Perez admitted that he wanted more playing time at Arsenal after proving his worth during his limited time on the field.