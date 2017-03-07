Lucas Perez: 'I want more playing time'

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez believes that he deserves to be given more chances in the first team by manager Arsene Wenger.

The Spaniard moved to the Emirates Stadium from Deportivo La Coruna for £17m last summer and has since scored seven goals and created five more in 19 appearances across all competitions.

However, Perez has only started twice in the Premier League and has been limited to just 265 minutes in total in the top flight, and the 28-year-old believes that he deserves to be given more of a chance by manager Arsene Wenger.

"I've not really played a lot but when I have, I've performed to the best of my ability. It's all about the team so when any one individual is selected to play, he has to do his very best. I think if you look at how many minutes I've played and what seems proportionate for the team, my stats are pretty good," he said in the club's matchday programme.

"Of course, I'd have liked to spend longer on the pitch but we have a big squad and some great players here at Arsenal. Selection is the job of the manager. He does what's best for the team. Of course, Arsenal has many great players.

"The only thing you can do is work hard and wait for your chance to play. You don't have a choice. At any moment you can be asked to play, you're on the pitch and you play as well as you can. That's football, you just have to be patient."

Arsenal will host Bayern Munich in the Champions League this evening looking to create history by overturning a 5-1 first-leg deficit.