Report: Manchester United lead race for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, but Manchester City have also shown an interest.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 22:47 UK

Jose Mourinho reportedly intends to bring Gianluigi Donnarumma to Manchester United in the summer as part of a contingency plan in case David de Gea leaves.

The Italy international, who has already made 55 appearances for AC Milan despite only yesterday turning 18, is also said to be on the radar of local rivals Manchester City.

It is claimed by The Mirror that United have been closely monitoring the youngster all season and are now the hot favourites to sign him, but they may first wait to see if De Gea pushes through a move to Real Madrid after seeing a switch to the Spanish giants break down two years ago.

Donnarumma is a sensation in Italian football after bursting on the scene when making his Milan debut at the age of 16 years and 242 days, and he is widely considered to be in line to take over from Gianluigi Buffon as the Azzurri's regular stopper once he retires.

Man City are themselves understood to be in the market for a keeper due to the lack of impact made by Claudio Bravo, who has dropped out of the side and been replaced by back-up stopper Wilfredo Caballero in recent weeks.

A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
Man City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper?
