Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Ryan Giggs talks up importance of EFL Cup final win

Manchester United's Interim manager Ryan Giggs thanks the fans after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's stadium in in Southampton on May 11, 2014
© Getty Images
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs talks up the importance of his side picking up silverware this season ahead of Sunday's EFL Cup final with Southampton.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 13:12 UK

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has talked up the importance of his former side winning the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

United have the chance to pick up their first major trophy since Jose Mourinho's arrival at the club when they take on the Saints this weekend, albeit in a competition that is often considered as the least important of the four United compete in.

However, the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Giggs himself lifted the League Cup before any other trophy at United, and the Welshman believes that victory at Wembley will help to develop a winning mentality at the club once again.

"I think it is always important to win a trophy. This was the first trophy I won and it was the first trophy that I think Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo won, so it does give players that feeling of what it is like to win something with Manchester United. That gives you the confidence to then go on and it sort of takes the pressure off a little bit that you have already won something this season," he told PA Sport.

"Especially with United going for the fourth place, the FA Cup and the Europa League, it is sort of that little bit of security that you've already won something. It doesn't mean that you rest on your laurels, but it is that sort of little pressure going rather than getting beat in the final and the pressure is like doubled because you might not win anything. I think it is a really important trophy to win, especially this year.

"I think for most fans, win a trophy and get a Champions League spot this year would be hailed as a successful season building for next season. We're on track to do that and obviously we're still doing well in the FA Cup and the Europa. It won't be easy. Southampton have proved in the competition that they can produce performances. Obviously they have the two centre-halves missing who have been a big part of things, but still they're an organised team and a team that will counter-attack really quickly.

"It won't be easy. I mean finals are never easy. We saw that last year in the FA Cup final when we were losing against Palace, even in the semi-final at Wembley when we had to score late against Everton through Anthony Martial. It is not going to be easy but as a United fan obviously I hope we do it."

Giggs went on to win four League Cups during his illustrious United career.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
