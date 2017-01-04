New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari?

A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
© Getty Images
AC Milan reportedly reject an offer of £1.7m from Manchester City for their teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 13:55 UK

Manchester City have reportedly failed in their attempt to sign teenage AC Milan goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari.

While there is currently uncertainly over the goalkeeping positions in the senior ranks at the Etihad Stadium, it has not stopped City looking to the next generation and it has been suggested that they are interested in Plizzari.

However, according to La Gazzetta, Pep Guardiola's team have had a bid of £1.7m rejected for the 16-year-old, who is yet to play first-team football for Milan.

Despite the expectation that Plizzari will struggle for appearances given the emergence of Gianluigi Donnarumma, it has been claimed that neither the club or player are likely to give the green light for a switch to Manchester.

Plizzari has already made his debut for Italy's Under-19 side.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Read Next:
Donnarumma 'offered £82k-a-week deal'
>
View our homepages for Alessandro Plizzari, Pep Guardiola, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: 'We are nowhere near Manchester United status'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Ten-man Manchester City edge out Burnley
 A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
Manchester City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari?
Man City 'to delay move for Atletico defender'Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'FA 'contact Sagna over Instagram post'Man City 'step up interest in N'Zonzi'Dyche: 'Sagna should have been sent off'
Mourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'Guardiola: "My goodbye has already started"Pep Guardiola gives "prickly" interviewTeam News: Aguero drops to City benchLive Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
> Manchester City Homepage
More AC Milan News
A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
Manchester City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari?
 A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
Transgender woman 'had sex with AC Milan star'
 Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
AC Milan 'lining up Cesc Fabregas move'
Donnarumma 'offered £82k-a-week deal'Milan 'negotiating Gerard Deulofeu loan'Agent: 'Borini will remain at Sunderland'Report: Borini on radar of Roma, MilanSunderland to reignite interest in Milan winger?
Las Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'Suso targeting Barca, Real Madrid moveJack Wilshere 'wanted by AC Milan, Roma'Result: AC Milan win Supercoppa Italiana on penaltiesLive Commentary: Juventus 1-1 (3-4 on pens) AC Milan - as it happened
> AC Milan Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version