AC Milan reportedly reject an offer of £1.7m from Manchester City for their teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari.

Manchester City have reportedly failed in their attempt to sign teenage AC Milan goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari.

While there is currently uncertainly over the goalkeeping positions in the senior ranks at the Etihad Stadium, it has not stopped City looking to the next generation and it has been suggested that they are interested in Plizzari.

However, according to La Gazzetta, Pep Guardiola's team have had a bid of £1.7m rejected for the 16-year-old, who is yet to play first-team football for Milan.

Despite the expectation that Plizzari will struggle for appearances given the emergence of Gianluigi Donnarumma, it has been claimed that neither the club or player are likely to give the green light for a switch to Manchester.

Plizzari has already made his debut for Italy's Under-19 side.