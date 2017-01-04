Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: 'We are nowhere near Manchester United status'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that the club need 10 years to reach the same status as rivals Manchester United.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 11:15 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that his club have a long way to go to reach the status of local rivals Manchester United.

Since 2008, the North-West club have transformed into Premier League heavyweights thanks to the arrival of their Abu Dhabi-based billionaire owners.

In terms of honours, City have four league titles to their name, but they are miles behind their neighbours in that regard considering that United have 20 under their belt, as well as three European crowns.

As well as United, Guardiola believes that City are in the shadows of the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, claiming that becoming a force in the Champions League is paramount.

"We don't have the history with this shirt, of Barcelona, Juventus, Munich or Manchester United. Not their titles," The Mirror quotes Guardiola as saying.

"It's about being in Europe and over the next decade to be there [in the Champions League] every year. That's more important to this club than winning one title, believe me, more than that.

"We have to convince people at this amazing club that they are good. They are good, and the fans as well. They have to believe they are good, the club is good, the players are good."

City are currently seven points adrift of league leaders Chelsea after 20 games.

