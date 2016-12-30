New Transfer Talk header

AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma 'offered £82,000-a-week deal'

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
A report claims that AC Milan offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a new £82,000-a-week contract in order to ward off interest from other clubs.
AC Milan have reportedly offered Gianluigi Donnarumma a new £82,000-a-week contract in order to ward off interest from the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A at the age of 16, and has since become Milan's number one despite only turning 17 earlier this year.

The teenager, who stands at 6'5", also became Italy's youngest-ever stopper when he made his international debut in September's friendly with France.

A clutch of European clubs have been credited with an interest in Donnarumma, but according to Diario Sport, Milan have offered a contract of £82,000-a-week - five times his current salary - until the summer of 2022.

Donnarumma is expected to sign the new deal when he turns 18 in February 2017.

Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Milan 'negotiating Gerard Deulofeu loan'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus17140336142242
2Roma18122439182138
3Napoli18105340211935
4Lazio18104432211134
5AC Milan1710342720733
6Atalanta BCAtalanta1810262721632
7Inter Milan189362821730
8Torino188463627928
9Fiorentina187652824427
10AC Chievo VeronaChievo187471920-125
11Udinese187472424025
12Genoa186572122-123
13Sampdoria186572124-323
14CagliariCagliari187292742-1523
15Bologna175571722-520
16SassuoloSassuolo1852112433-917
17Empoli1835101026-1614
18Palermo1824121635-1910
19Crotone1723121432-189
20Pescara1816111433-199
