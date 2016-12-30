A report claims that AC Milan offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a new £82,000-a-week contract in order to ward off interest from other clubs.

AC Milan have reportedly offered Gianluigi Donnarumma a new £82,000-a-week contract in order to ward off interest from the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A at the age of 16, and has since become Milan's number one despite only turning 17 earlier this year.

The teenager, who stands at 6'5", also became Italy's youngest-ever stopper when he made his international debut in September's friendly with France.

A clutch of European clubs have been credited with an interest in Donnarumma, but according to Diario Sport, Milan have offered a contract of £82,000-a-week - five times his current salary - until the summer of 2022.

Donnarumma is expected to sign the new deal when he turns 18 in February 2017.