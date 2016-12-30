New Transfer Talk header

AC Milan 'lining up Cesc Fabregas move'

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
AC Milan are reportedly planning a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas once their takeover by a Chinese consortium is completed.
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 20:43 UK

AC Milan are reportedly lining up a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has been behind Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge for much of the campaign so far, although he has featured five times already in December, including three starts.

A number of clubs are thought to be interested in the Spaniard, and Corriere dello Sport claims that Milan have joined the race for his signature.

However, the Rossoneri are expected to wait until their Chinese takeover is completed, which could rule out a January move.

Milan have also been linked with Real Madrid duo Isco and Mateo Kovacic once they are taken over as they look to dethrone Juventus as the dominant force in Italian football once again.

Fabregas is contracted to Chelsea until 2019, which could see the Premier League leaders demand a hefty transfer fee for the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton197662523227
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
> Full Version