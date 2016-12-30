AC Milan 'lining up Cesc Fabregas move'

AC Milan are reportedly planning a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas once their takeover by a Chinese consortium is completed.

The 29-year-old has been behind Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge for much of the campaign so far, although he has featured five times already in December, including three starts.

A number of clubs are thought to be interested in the Spaniard, and Corriere dello Sport claims that Milan have joined the race for his signature.

However, the Rossoneri are expected to wait until their Chinese takeover is completed, which could rule out a January move.

Milan have also been linked with Real Madrid duo Isco and Mateo Kovacic once they are taken over as they look to dethrone Juventus as the dominant force in Italian football once again.

Fabregas is contracted to Chelsea until 2019, which could see the Premier League leaders demand a hefty transfer fee for the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder.