Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly contacts Barcelona striker Neymar as he considers a bid to sign to Brazilian attacker in the summer.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has allegedly contacted Neymar as he considers a bid to sign the Barcelona forward.

Throughout this season, United have been reliant on the goals and experience of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the Swede is yet to commit to another 12 months at Old Trafford.

It has previously been suggested that United are ready to spend big during the summer transfer window and according to Spanish outlet Sport, Mourinho has identified Neymar as a potential target.

It has been claimed that Mourinho has been 'in regular contact' with the 25-year-old, who is currently enduring a below-par campaign at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are unlikely to welcome any move for the Brazilian, who recently signed a new long-term contract with the Catalan giants.