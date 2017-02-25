New Transfer Talk header

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to wait on new Manchester United deal?

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly stalling on a new contract at Old Trafford due to his wish to play in the Champions League next season.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 11:13 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly decided to bide his time before signing a new contract with Manchester United.

The 35-year-old is in line for an extension to his 12-month deal at Old Trafford after already netting 24 goals in all competitions this season.

However, according to The Mirror, Ibrahimovic is eager to feature in the Champions League next season ahead of a potential move to the MLS.

United can achieve a spot in that competition by finishing in the top four of the Premier League table or by winning the Europa League, but both targets are far from guaranteed.

Despite being in his mid-thirties, Ibrahimovic has been handed 33 starts this season by manager Jose Mourinho, who considers the Swede to be integral to his squad for the next 18 months.

