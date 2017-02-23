Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'centre of attention' at Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims that the French media will always discuss him regardless of how his former club Paris Saint-Germain are performing.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that the French media will always discuss him regardless of how well his former club Paris Saint-Germain are performing in his absence.

Ibrahimovic scored 156 times in 180 appearances for PSG between 2012 and 2016, becoming the French outfit's all-time leading scorer in the process.

The striker, now with Manchester United, has praised his former club for their 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League last week, but the 35-year-old has said that he will 'always be spoken about' when it comes to the capital club.

"It was a good match," he told Sportbladet. "Of course, of course, I wish them well. I have been at the club, after all. When they win, people talk about me and when they lose, people talk about me. They will always talk about me."

Ibrahimovic has scored 24 times in 37 appearances for Man United during the 2016-17 campaign.

Wayne Rooney confirms Manchester United stay
Live Commentary: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United (0-4 on aggregate) - as it happened
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'centre of attention' at Paris Saint-Germain
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'centre of attention' at Paris Saint-Germain
