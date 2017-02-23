General view of Old Trafford

Chris Smalling: 'Manchester United in confident mood'

Chris Smalling of Manchester United gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling says that 'confidence is running right through the squad' ahead of Sunday's League Cup final with Southampton.
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has said that his side will enter Sunday's League Cup final against Southampton in a 'confident mood' after securing progression in the Europa League.

The Red Devils made it five straight wins in all competitions on Wednesday night when they recorded a 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne to book their spot in the last-16 stage of Europe's second competition.

Next on the agenda is Sunday's EFL Cup final against the Saints, and Smalling is tipping his side to enjoy a successful final few months of the season.

"To be fair, the crowd probably helped us not go through the motions. We did a good job from start to finish. Confidence runs right through the squad. If we can keep this run going, who knows what can happen," Smalling told BT Sport.

Man United will learn their Europa League last-16 opponents on Friday afternoon, while they are also still in the FA Cup, facing a trip to Chelsea next month in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney confirms Man United stay
