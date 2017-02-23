Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling says that 'confidence is running right through the squad' ahead of Sunday's League Cup final with Southampton.

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has said that his side will enter Sunday's League Cup final against Southampton in a 'confident mood' after securing progression in the Europa League.

The Red Devils made it five straight wins in all competitions on Wednesday night when they recorded a 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne to book their spot in the last-16 stage of Europe's second competition.

Next on the agenda is Sunday's EFL Cup final against the Saints, and Smalling is tipping his side to enjoy a successful final few months of the season.

"To be fair, the crowd probably helped us not go through the motions. We did a good job from start to finish. Confidence runs right through the squad. If we can keep this run going, who knows what can happen," Smalling told BT Sport.

Man United will learn their Europa League last-16 opponents on Friday afternoon, while they are also still in the FA Cup, facing a trip to Chelsea next month in the quarter-finals.