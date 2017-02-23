Manchester United hand a trial to 16-year-old Helsingborg forward Alex Timossi Andersson.

Helsingborg forward Alex Timossi Andersson will undergo a trial at Manchester United in a bid to secure a professional contract with the English giants.

The 16-year-old, who made his Helsingborg debut last weekend, flew to Manchester on Wednesday and has been scheduled to begin training with the Premier League side next week.

Andersson has also previously spent time with German giants Bayern Munich, and it is understood that a number of English clubs have been monitoring the Swede at youth level.

"It is of course great that you can go to the team that you have dreamed about since you were little," Andersson is quoted as saying by Expressen.

"I may not be as nervous as last time [at Bayern]. Now I have a little known of how it is to be in a big club again. Then one is a little easier. I'll do as well as I can, then we will see."

Helsingborg manager Per-Ola Ljung has also confirmed the agreement with Man United, who have followed Andersson's progress "for some time".

"We can confirm that he is going to Manchester. United have for some time wanted to meet Timossi Andersson, but it was important to not let it come between school. We thought it was appropriate to do it now so he does not miss anything in school," Ljung added.

Man United's senior team are currently preparing for Sunday's League Cup final against Southampton.