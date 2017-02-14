Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
4-0
Barcelona
di Maria (18', 55'), Draxler (40'), Cavani (72')
Rabiot (3')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gomes (33'), Busquets (62'), Rafinha (74')

Julian Draxler hails "unbelievable night" for Paris Saint-Germain

Unai Emery watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler calls Tuesday's 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League "a virtually perfect night".
Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler has branded Tuesday's 4-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash "a virtually perfect night".

Draxler was among the scorers in the French capital as PSG shocked Barcelona with a four-goal victory ahead of the second leg at Camp Nou on March 8.

The German international, however, has insisted that his team still have work to do in the return match.

"It was an unbelievable night for us," Draxler told Sky Germany. "It was a virtually perfect night from our point of view.

"Four-nil is a super result but we were warned beforehand that very different things have already happened at the Camp Nou. As such, we're certainly not already through. But now it's time to enjoy tonight because you don't experience a game like that every day."

Draxler joined PSG from Wolfsburg at the start of the January transfer window.

