Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler has branded Tuesday's 4-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash "a virtually perfect night".

Draxler was among the scorers in the French capital as PSG shocked Barcelona with a four-goal victory ahead of the second leg at Camp Nou on March 8.

The German international, however, has insisted that his team still have work to do in the return match.

"It was an unbelievable night for us," Draxler told Sky Germany. "It was a virtually perfect night from our point of view.

"Four-nil is a super result but we were warned beforehand that very different things have already happened at the Camp Nou. As such, we're certainly not already through. But now it's time to enjoy tonight because you don't experience a game like that every day."

Draxler joined PSG from Wolfsburg at the start of the January transfer window.