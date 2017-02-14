Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
4-0
Barcelona
di Maria (18', 55'), Draxler (40'), Cavani (72')
Rabiot (3')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gomes (33'), Busquets (62'), Rafinha (74')

Unai Emery: 'Champions League last-16 tie not finished'

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery insists that his team have not yet overcome Barcelona in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has insisted that his team still have work to do in order to overcome Barcelona in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

PSG have placed themselves in a commanding position ahead of the second leg at Camp Nou on March 8 after recording a 4-0 win in the first leg in Paris on Tuesday night.

Emery has hailed his team for their performance on the night, but has refused to admit that the French champions are already in the draw for the quarter-final stage of the competition.

"We used what we had worked on before the match. Barcelona is a great team with great players, we had to remain focused on the game for the full 90 minutes and we knew we would have to be efficient both individually and as a group to win the game," Emery told reporters.

"We played 90 minutes, but there are still 90 minutes to go in Barcelona. We'll continue to respect our opponent by working hard so that we have another good 90 minutes."

Angel di Maria scored twice for PSG on the night, while Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani were also on the scoresheet as Emery's side shocked European football with a commanding win over the tournament favourites.

Sergio Busquets for Barcelona on January 4, 2015
Your Comments
