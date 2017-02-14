Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
4-0
Barcelona
di Maria (18', 55'), Draxler (40'), Cavani (72')
Rabiot (3')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gomes (33'), Busquets (62'), Rafinha (74')

Paris Saint-Germain's Angel di Maria hails 'special' win over Barcelona

Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
© AFP
Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria revels in his side's 4-0 victory over Barcelona.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 22:47 UK

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria has hailed his side's 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League as a "special night" for the club.

The former Manchester United man went on to say that PSG now have their sights set on lifting the trophy.

"It has been a very special day for many reasons. It is impossible to have a better performance and birthday. it was a wonderful display and we deserved the win," Di Maria told reporters.

"We controlled the game for 90 minutes. It is hard to control Neymar, Suarez and Messi but we managed it. We covered ground and worked hard. The big thing is the win and moving forward.

"Our aim is to reach the final and win the Champions League. We are getting there gradually. This was a game against one of the best teams in the world. There is still more to do at the Camp Nou. They will be quick out of the blocks. We will have to do the same as tonight and more."

Di Maria scored twice during the last-16 clash, with Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani also finding the net.

Sergio Busquets for Barcelona on January 4, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid20154154183649
2Barcelona22146261184348
3Sevilla22144444281646
4Atletico MadridAtletico22126439182142
5Real Sociedad2213273631541
6Villarreal2299429151436
7EibarEibar2210573629735
8Athletic Bilbao2210572826235
9Espanyol228863029132
10Celta Vigo219393336-330
11Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
12AlavesAlaves226972128-727
13Real Betis216692131-1024
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2155112940-1120
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2147102634-819
17Leganes2246121537-2218
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2244142443-1916
19Granada2227131748-3113
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
> Full Version