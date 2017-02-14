The only time that PSG have eliminated Barcelona in the European Cup was during the 1994-95 season. Since then, the Spanish outfit have won their two knockout encounters with the French giants.

These two teams last met at the quarter-final stage of the 2014-15 competition, and it was Barcelona that won 5-1 on aggregate during that particular campaign.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the first leg of the last-16 Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona from the French capital.

7.42pm Here we go then - both sets of players join us on the pitch for the first 45 minutes of action in Paris. It has all the makings of a wonderful night of football, let's hope that the actual game lives up to the pre-game billing. Time for the handshakes and Champions League anthem ahead of kickoff!

7.38pm PREDICTION! I fancy a score draw in Paris tonight. Desmond (2-2). PSG are missing a couple of key players in the shape of Silva and Motta, but they still have a team full of talent and experience. As for Barcelona, Messi, Suarez and Neymar will be looking to put on a show. Draw for me in this one.

7.35pm Barcelona have also won nine of their last 11 games in the knockout stage of the Champions League, while they have only lost on one of their last six visits to France – winning twice in the process. Barcelona have also only lost one of their last 22 games in all competitions and will be confident of securing a positive result tonight ahead of the reverse match at the start of next month.

7.32pm What's more, Barcelona are bidding to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a record 10th season. Last term, they lost out in the quarter-finals to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, but they had thumped Arsenal 5-1 in the round of 16. There is a feeling that Luis Enrique's side have a point to prove this season after their quarter-final elimination last time out. © Getty Images

7.28pm In terms of this competition, Barcelona breezed into the knockout round after topping Group C with 15 points – winning five of their six matches to finish six clear of Manchester City. As a result, the Spanish giants have reached the knockout stage of this competition in each of their last 15 attempts.

7.25pm As for Barcelona, the Spanish champions will enter this match off the back of a thumping 6-0 win at Alaves in La Liga on Saturday afternoon. Like PSG, Barcelona are second in their domestic table, with Luis Enrique's side trailing leaders Real Madrid, who still have two games in hand, by one point. Barcelona are still on for the treble and will play the Copa del Rey final against Alaves in May.

7.22pm PSG are also going well in Ligue 1 this season – winning 17 of their 25 matches, but they are actually second in the division, three points behind leaders AS Monaco, who have been absolutely brilliant this term. Emery's side will enter this match off the back of three straight Ligue 1 victories, meanwhile, the last of which was a 3-0 victory away to Bordeaux on Friday night. © AFP

7.18pm PSG's home record against Spanish opposition is pretty impressive – winning six of their 13 fixtures and only losing twice. That said, they are without a win in the last five such encounters, both home and away. You sense that Unai Emery would take a draw tonight, especially a 0-0, which would arguably leave PSG in a strong position ahead of the second leg at Camp Nou next month.

7.15pm Three wins and three draws saw PSG go through Group A unbeaten, but they drew both games against Arsenal, who topped the group and were drawn against Bayern Munich in the round of 16. PSG are still trying to make that next step in this competition and victory over Barcelona would certainly aid suggestions that the French giants are ready to seriously challenge for the title.

7.12pm PSG have gone past the last-16 stage in each of their previous four Champions League campaigns, but have always been knocked out in the quarter-finals. Unai Emery's side comfortably qualified for the knockout stage this season, but they relinquished first position in Group A to Arsenal, who drew Bayern Munich, after a surprise 2-2 draw at home to Ludogorets in their final group-stage fixture. © SilverHub

7.08pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Paris. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with PSG. The French side have a less-than-impressive record against Barcelona, but they have actually only lost one of their last 42 home games in European competition – winning 26 times in the process.

7.05pm As for Barcelona, Javier Mascherano once again misses out with a hamstring injury, but Gerard Pique is fit to return and starts alongside Samuel Umtiti in central defence. Andres Iniesta also makes his first start for over a month after recovering from a knee injury, while Andre Gomes is preferred to Ivan Rakitic in central midfield. Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all start for the visitors.

7.02pm PSG are without the services of experienced centre-back Thiago Silva due to a calf problem, which means that 21-year-old Presnel Kimpembe comes in for his Champions League debut. Thiago Motta also misses out for the hosts through suspension, which has opened up a spot in midfield for Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, it is the team that was expected as leading scorer Edinson Cavani is joined by Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler in the final third. Blaise Matuidi skippers the French side tonight. © Getty Images

6.58pm TEAMS! PSG: Trapp; Meunier, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Verratti, Rabiot, Matuidi; Draxler, Cavani, Di Maria BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Gomes; Neymar, Suarez, Messi

6.55pm Worryingly for PSG, Barcelona have won each of the last three meetings between the two teams – scoring eight times in the process. PSG have also never kept a clean sheet against Barcelona and with away goals so important, that is a concern ahead of this match. Right, enough of that for now, let's have a look at the two XIs that will start this European tie in France. Some interesting news...

6.52pm Barcelona also knocked PSG out at the quarter-final stage of the 2012-13 season, but PSG recorded a 3-2 home win over Barcelona during the group stage of the 2014-15 campaign. The only time that PSG have eliminated the Spanish giants in the Champions League, however, was during the 1994-95 season, when they won 3-2 on aggregate at the quarter-final stage. © Getty Images

6.49pm Tonight will be the 10th meeting between PSG and Barcelona in European competition. Barcelona lead the head-to-head four wins to PSG's two, while the remaining three fixtures have finished level. Their last meeting came at the quarter-final stage of the 2014-15 campaign and it was the Spanish giants that triumphed 5-1 on aggregate – including a 3-1 success in this very stadium.