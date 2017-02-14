Team News: Andres Iniesta starts for Barcelona

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique hands a start to Andres Iniesta for his side's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder has only been used off the bench since suffering an injury in the Copa del Rey on January 19, but he returns to the starting lineup for the trip to France.

Enrique has made three other changes, with Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba coming into the team and Lucas Digne, Aleix Vidal, Jeremy Mathieu and Ivan Rakitic all making way.

As for PSG, manager Unai Emery makes two alterations to his side, with Julian Draxler being preferred to Lucas Moura in the front three.

Blaise Matuidi also earns a starting role due to the suspension of midfielder Thiago Motta.

Paris Saint-Germain: Trapp, Meunier, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Verratti, Rabiot, Di Maria, Matuidi, Draxler, Cavan

Subs: Areola, Lucas Moura, Pastore, Maxwell, Aurier, Ben Arfa, Nkunku.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Andre Gomes, Busquets, Iniesta, Messi, Luis Suarez

Subs: Cillessen, Rakitic, Denis Suarez, Rafinha, Alcacer, Digne, Mathieu

