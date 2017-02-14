Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
vs.
Barcelona

Team News: Andres Iniesta starts for Barcelona

Andres Iniesta for Barcelona on February 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique hands a start to Andres Iniesta for his side's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 18:59 UK

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has handed a start to Andres Iniesta for his side's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder has only been used off the bench since suffering an injury in the Copa del Rey on January 19, but he returns to the starting lineup for the trip to France.

Enrique has made three other changes, with Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba coming into the team and Lucas Digne, Aleix Vidal, Jeremy Mathieu and Ivan Rakitic all making way.

As for PSG, manager Unai Emery makes two alterations to his side, with Julian Draxler being preferred to Lucas Moura in the front three.

Blaise Matuidi also earns a starting role due to the suspension of midfielder Thiago Motta.

Paris Saint-Germain: Trapp, Meunier, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Verratti, Rabiot, Di Maria, Matuidi, Draxler, Cavan
Subs: Areola, Lucas Moura, Pastore, Maxwell, Aurier, Ben Arfa, Nkunku.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Andre Gomes, Busquets, Iniesta, Messi, Luis Suarez
Subs: Cillessen, Rakitic, Denis Suarez, Rafinha, Alcacer, Digne, Mathieu

Follow the action at the Parc des Princes with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Luis Enrique: 'Unai Emery will make things complicated'
Live Commentary: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona
 Thomas Meunier and Mesut Ozil in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Thomas Meunier: 'I would like to play in the Premier League'
