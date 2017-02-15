Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

Michael Ballack: 'Arsenal must believe that they can beat Bayern Munich'

Former Germany player Michael Ballack looks on during the World Cup qualifying match between Austria and Germany on September 6, 2013
© AFP
Michael Ballack believes that Arsenal are capable of defeating Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 tie.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 09:35 UK

Michael Ballack has claimed that Arsenal are capable of upsetting Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 tie if they truly believe that they can do it.

The Bundesliga giants are favourites to progress into the quarter-finals having knocked the Gunners out of the tournament twice in the past four seasons.

Bayern head into the first leg on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but Ballack, who spent four years playing for the German club in his career has claimed that Carlo Ancelotti's side are beatable.

"There is always a chance," Ballack told talkSPORT. "Arsenal is a great club with great players, but Bayern Munich seem to have been a little bit on another level over the last few years with the squad they have and the confidence they have, especially in this compeititon.

"In the Champions League they present absolute power and dominance and are always going to the semi-finals or final. It is really difficult for Arsenal with the history and bringing that out of the head having lost a few times against Bayern, but this is a new game.

"They have to believe in themselves - there is always a way to beat Bayern Munich."

On Tuesday night, Paris Saint-Germain stunned Barcelona with a 4-0 rout at Parc des Princes in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
