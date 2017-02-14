Italian international Marco Verratti has insisted that he "never said" that he wanted to play for Barcelona and has claimed that 'his dream is to be successful' with Paris Saint-Germain.
Earlier this week, Verratti was quoted as telling a Spanish media outlet that he would find it difficult to turn down the chance to join Barcelona if that opportunity arrived in the future.
However, after helping PSG beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Tuesday night, the 24-year-old insisted that his "dream" is to help his French team win the European Cup.
"I wanted to say something now, I didn't want to say it before the game but there is a report saying that I said I wanted to play for Barcelona. I never said that," Verratti told reporters.
"You know my dream. My dream is to win here in Paris. Even if we had lost again Barcelona tonight I would not have changed my mind - I have faith in my club, faith in the project. When you are part of a big project, that makes you feel big. If I win here, it will be different to winning anywhere else."
Verratti, who has also consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League, joined PSG from Pescara in the summer of 2012.