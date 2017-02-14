Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti says that his comments on a potential move to Barcelona were taken out of context.

Italian international Marco Verratti has insisted that he "never said" that he wanted to play for Barcelona and has claimed that 'his dream is to be successful' with Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier this week, Verratti was quoted as telling a Spanish media outlet that he would find it difficult to turn down the chance to join Barcelona if that opportunity arrived in the future.

However, after helping PSG beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Tuesday night, the 24-year-old insisted that his "dream" is to help his French team win the European Cup.

"I wanted to say something now, I didn't want to say it before the game but there is a report saying that I said I wanted to play for Barcelona. I never said that," Verratti told reporters.

"You know my dream. My dream is to win here in Paris. Even if we had lost again Barcelona tonight I would not have changed my mind - I have faith in my club, faith in the project. When you are part of a big project, that makes you feel big. If I win here, it will be different to winning anywhere else."

Verratti, who has also consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League, joined PSG from Pescara in the summer of 2012.