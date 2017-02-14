Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
4-0
Barcelona
di Maria (18', 55'), Draxler (40'), Cavani (72')
Rabiot (3')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gomes (33'), Busquets (62'), Rafinha (74')

Marco Verratti plays down Barcelona speculation

Paris' Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Barcelona (FCB) on September 30, 2014
© Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti says that his comments on a potential move to Barcelona were taken out of context.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Italian international Marco Verratti has insisted that he "never said" that he wanted to play for Barcelona and has claimed that 'his dream is to be successful' with Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier this week, Verratti was quoted as telling a Spanish media outlet that he would find it difficult to turn down the chance to join Barcelona if that opportunity arrived in the future.

However, after helping PSG beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Tuesday night, the 24-year-old insisted that his "dream" is to help his French team win the European Cup.

"I wanted to say something now, I didn't want to say it before the game but there is a report saying that I said I wanted to play for Barcelona. I never said that," Verratti told reporters.

"You know my dream. My dream is to win here in Paris. Even if we had lost again Barcelona tonight I would not have changed my mind - I have faith in my club, faith in the project. When you are part of a big project, that makes you feel big. If I win here, it will be different to winning anywhere else."

Verratti, who has also consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League, joined PSG from Pescara in the summer of 2012.

Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Read Next:
Di Maria hails 'special' win over Barca
>
View our homepages for Marco Verratti, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Paris' Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Barcelona (FCB) on September 30, 2014
Marco Verratti plays down Barcelona speculation
 Edinson Cavani performs auto-fellatio during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona - as it happened
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique 'had to be restrained during row with journalist'
Enrique 'loses Barca dressing room'Di Maria hails 'special' win over BarcaBusquets: 'PSG out-did us physically'Result: Di Maria nets brace in spectacular PSG winTeam News: Andres Iniesta starts for Barcelona
Enrique: 'Emery will make things complicated'Barcelona 'consider Jose Bosingwa deal'Verratti: 'Difficult to reject Barca'Father: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'Barcelona 'consider short-term signing'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Paris' Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Barcelona (FCB) on September 30, 2014
Marco Verratti plays down Barcelona speculation
 Edinson Cavani performs auto-fellatio during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona - as it happened
 Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Result: Angel di Maria nets brace in spectacular Paris Saint-Germain win
Di Maria hails 'special' win over BarcaBusquets: 'PSG out-did us physically'Team News: Andres Iniesta starts for BarcelonaMeunier: 'I would like to play in England'Enrique: 'Emery will make things complicated'
Verratti: 'Difficult to reject Barca'Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. BarcelonaRafinha back in Barca squad for PSG tripPSG interested in Sergio Aguero?PSG 'ready to move for Anthony Martial'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid20154154183649
2Barcelona22146261184348
3Sevilla22144444281646
4Atletico MadridAtletico22126439182142
5Real Sociedad2213273631541
6Villarreal2299429151436
7EibarEibar2210573629735
8Athletic Bilbao2210572826235
9Espanyol228863029132
10Celta Vigo219393336-330
11Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
12AlavesAlaves226972128-727
13Real Betis216692131-1024
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2155112940-1120
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2147102634-819
17Leganes2246121537-2218
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2244142443-1916
19Granada2227131748-3113
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
> Full Version