Marco Verratti: 'Difficult to reject Barcelona'

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti concedes that he would find it difficult to reject a move to Barcelona.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 15:13 UK

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has admitted that he would find it difficult to reject a move to Barcelona if the opportunity arose.

Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to have a long-standing interest in Verratti, while Barcelona have also consistently been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

Verratti has said that he feels "at home" in Paris following a move from Pescara in 2012, but conceded that "any player would play for Barcelona" when questioned on the reported interest.

"Even though I am currently in a good project and I feel at home, any player would play for Barcelona," Verratti told AS. "It is still the best team in the world. They have the three best players in attack, and Iniesta too. Iniesta, Messi and Neymar create a move in a second."

Nineteen-time Italian international Verratti is expected to be in the PSG team that welcome Barcelona for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Rafinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
