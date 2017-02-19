New Transfer Talk header

Report: West Ham United one of several Premier League clubs linked with Fode Ballo-Toure

West Ham United are one of several Premier League clubs reportedly linked with Paris Saint-Germain left-back Fode Ballo-Toure.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 11:49 UK

West Ham United have entered the race to sign highly-rated Paris Saint-Germain left-back Fode Ballo-Toure, according to reports.

The 20-year-old looks certain to leave the French capital this summer with his contract set to expire and with Layvin Kurzawa and Lucas Digne ahead of him in the PSG pecking order.

Ballo-Toure is seen as a hot prospect due to his attacking prowess and speed down the left flank, while the possibility of the player being available for nothing is also said to be of interest to clubs.

According to Madeinfoot, the Hammers have been scouting Ballo-Toure after learning of his impressive performances in PSG's youth side in this season's UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the youngster.

