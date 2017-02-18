New Transfer Talk header

Giuseppe Marotta doubts Marco Verratti signing

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta claims that his team 'do not have an opportunity' to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.
Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has claimed that his team 'do not have an opportunity' to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

Earlier this week, Verratti was quoted as telling a Spanish media outlet that he would find it difficult to turn down the chance to join Barcelona if that opportunity arrived in the future.

However, after helping PSG beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Tuesday night, the 24-year-old insisted that his "dream" is to help his French team win the European Cup.

Juventus are also believed to hold a long-standing interest in the midfielder, but Marotta has conceded that a deal for the Italian international is unlikely.

"I'm very happy for him and our national team," Marotta told Mediaset Premium. "He's a great player who we like, even if I think it's utopian to think of him, because PSG are focusing on him and we don't have an opportunity."

Verratti, who has also consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League, joined PSG from Pescara in the summer of 2012.

Paris' Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Barcelona (FCB) on September 30, 2014
