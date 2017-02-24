A report claims that Ashley Young could still leave Manchester United to join Chinese side Shandong Luneng before the end of the month.

The 31-year-old has struggled for first-team football at Old Trafford this season, although he has started Man United's last two matches and revealed his 'delight' at being back in Jose Mourinho's plans earlier this week.

It had been thought that Young would remain in Manchester until at least the end of the season, but according to Sky Sports News, Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Luneng are prepared to offer £10m for the Englishman.

The Chinese transfer window does not close until next Tuesday, and it is understood that talks between the two clubs will continue over the weekend as Young considers a lucrative move to China.

Young, who has linked with a return to former club Watford in the recent January transfer window, moved to Man United from Aston Villa in the summer of 2011.