General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Ashley Young "delighted" to be back in Manchester United plans

Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester United full-back Ashley Young is "delighted" to have worked his way back into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans and is hopeful of starting in the EFL Cup final.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 13:54 UK

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young has said that he is "delighted" to have worked his way back into Jose Mourinho's plans at the club.

The 31-year-old was expected to leave Old Trafford in January, but despite reported interest from the Chinese Super League a move never materialised.

Young has since started in back-to-back games against Blackburn Rovers and Saint-Etienne, and he is now hopeful of retaining his place for Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley.

"I am delighted. I am a player who wants to play week in, week out. Every player in the squad wants to play. Whenever called upon, I have just got to go out there, give 110% and play as well as I can. The manager said I was man of the match at Blackburn and it was nice to get a compliment," he told reporters.

"I am just one of the players who wants to get back on the training pitch, go again and look forward to the next game. As a professional nowadays you have to be able to play a number of positions and I have played all over the pitch. I think it is only goalkeeper I haven't played as. I don't fancy that - maybe in training, though!

"It is just one of those things. You have to be ready whenever called upon and if you have got a good footballing brain, and can read the game well, then it helps. I am concentrating on my football. I am here at United for the rest of the season and another year, so I am concentrating on everything here.

"It would be fantastic [to play in the final]. But that is down to the manager to decide. As long as I am ready then we will just have to wait and see."

Young has made just 13 appearances in all competitions for United this season.

