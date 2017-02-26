Southampton boss Claude Puel reveals that Martin Caceres could make his debut for the club in Sunday's EFL Cup final at Wembley despite not having played for 12 months.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has revealed that Martin Caceres is available to make his debut in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.

The 29-year-old had been without a club since leaving Juventus at the end of last season before Southampton snapped him up on a short-term deal until the end of the season two weeks ago.

An Achilles injury towards the end of his Juve career means that Caceres has not played a competitive match since last February, but Puel has been impressed by his fitness levels and hinted at the possibility of a substitute appearance at Wembley this weekend.

"I was surprised by his good physical fitness, because he can come on the training camp with a good level, good quality," he told reporters.

"He worked hard on his fitness during his injury, and I don't know if he can participate at the beginning of this game but he can give good opportunities and solutions."

Puel could also be boosted by the return of record signing Sofiane Boufal, who has been sidelined for three weeks with an ankle injury but returned to training on Thursday.

"We will see on Saturday with Boufal. He came back with the team yesterday and we will see if he will be fit for this game," he added.

Southampton are bidding to win their first major trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 1976.