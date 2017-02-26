Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Juan Mata 'available for EFL Cup after flying back from grandfather's funeral'

Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
A report claims that Juan Mata will be in contention to feature in the EFL Cup final, despite attending his grandfather's funeral in Spain on Saturday.
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Juan Mata will reportedly travel back from Spain late on Saturday night in time for Manchester United's EFL Cup final meeting with Southampton after attending his grandfather's funeral.

The 28-year-old was not part of the Red Devils' travelling party to the capital due to the recent passing of his granddad, causing concern among United fans.

Mata has been a key player under Jose Mourinho this season, scoring nine goals - including two in their run to the final - and laying on a further three assists for his teammates in all competitions.

According to The Sun, the Spaniard now intends to fly back from his homeland at the last minute to join up with his teammates ahead of Sunday afternoon's showdown at Wembley Stadium.

United are already without creative midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who picked up an injury shortly after scoring against Saint-Etienne in midweek.

Manchester United's Interim manager Ryan Giggs thanks the fans after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's stadium in in Southampton on May 11, 2014
