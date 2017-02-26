A report claims that Juan Mata will be in contention to feature in the EFL Cup final, despite attending his grandfather's funeral in Spain on Saturday.

Juan Mata will reportedly travel back from Spain late on Saturday night in time for Manchester United's EFL Cup final meeting with Southampton after attending his grandfather's funeral.

The 28-year-old was not part of the Red Devils' travelling party to the capital due to the recent passing of his granddad, causing concern among United fans.

Mata has been a key player under Jose Mourinho this season, scoring nine goals - including two in their run to the final - and laying on a further three assists for his teammates in all competitions.

According to The Sun, the Spaniard now intends to fly back from his homeland at the last minute to join up with his teammates ahead of Sunday afternoon's showdown at Wembley Stadium.

United are already without creative midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who picked up an injury shortly after scoring against Saint-Etienne in midweek.