Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Henrikh Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup final

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton through injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 14:20 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the EFL Cup final through injury.

Mkhitaryan scored the only goal of the game in his side's Europa League victory over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday but was forced off after just 25 minutes having tweaked his hamstring.

The exact severity of the injury is still unclear, but Mourinho ruled the Armenian out of contention for Sunday's trip to Wembley, where the Red Devils will compete for the first major trophy of the season against Southampton.

The United boss also confirmed that Phil Jones remains a doubt for the game, suggesting that he will decide on the defender's chances of involvement tomorrow.

Michael Carrick was also forced off early against Saint-Etienne but will be involved on Sunday, while captain Wayne Rooney will also return to the squad having missed the past five games.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
United duo doubtful for League Cup final
>
View our homepages for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jose Mourinho, Phil Jones, Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup final
Rooney to be involved in EFL Cup finalPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester UnitedMourinho pays tribute to Claudio RanieriEverton 'made January bid for Rooney'Atletico want Griezmann for 'one more year'
Ibrahimovic 'centre of attention' at PSGSmalling: 'Man United in confident mood'Swedish youngster on trial at Man UnitedWayne Rooney confirms Man United stayJoe Riley back with Manchester United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Southampton News
Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup final
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Preview: Southampton vs. Manchester United
 Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Michael Carrick doubtful for League Cup final
Forster: 'United more than Ibrahimovic'Barcelona interested in Cedric Soares?Southampton confirm Caceres signingLong: 'Saints better than league position'Result: Southampton put four past Sunderland
Team News: Redmond, Tadic start for SaintsSaints aiming to sign Caceres this week?Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?Puel: 'Southampton squad angry with form'Claude Puel quiet on Martin Caceres rumours
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 