Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton through injury.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the EFL Cup final through injury.

Mkhitaryan scored the only goal of the game in his side's Europa League victory over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday but was forced off after just 25 minutes having tweaked his hamstring.

The exact severity of the injury is still unclear, but Mourinho ruled the Armenian out of contention for Sunday's trip to Wembley, where the Red Devils will compete for the first major trophy of the season against Southampton.

The United boss also confirmed that Phil Jones remains a doubt for the game, suggesting that he will decide on the defender's chances of involvement tomorrow.

Michael Carrick was also forced off early against Saint-Etienne but will be involved on Sunday, while captain Wayne Rooney will also return to the squad having missed the past five games.