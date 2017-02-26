Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Wayne Rooney to be in Manchester United squad for EFL Cup final

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that Wayne Rooney will return to the squad for Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 14:13 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Wayne Rooney will be in the squad for Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley.

The 31-year-old has missed United's last five matches with a variety of minor issues, leading to speculation that he could make a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League before their transfer deadline on Tuesday.

However, the United skipper yesterday confirmed that he will be staying at the club until at least the end of the season and he will make his return to the squad for this weekend's trip to the capital.

Mourinho also confirmed that Michael Carrick will be fit for the game, despite being forced off shortly past the hour mark in Wednesday's Europa League win over Saint-Etienne.

United will be looking to win their second piece of silverware under Mourinho following their success in the Community Shield in August.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
United duo doubtful for League Cup final
