Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged Claudio Ranieri to "keep smiling" after being sacked by Leicester City yesterday.
Ranieri parted company with the Foxes just nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds - an achievement which saw him named the FIFA manager of the year for 2016.
However, with Leicester now just one point clear of the bottom three the board controversially opted to sack the popular Italian, and Mourinho claims that such decisions are part of the "new football".
CHAMPION OF ENGLAND and FIFA MANAGER of THE YEAR⚽️.sacked. Thats the new football claudio.keep smiling AMICO😀.nobody can delete the history you wrote.👏👏👏👏
Mourinho was also sacked within months of winning the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2015.