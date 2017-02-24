Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Claudio Ranieri following the title-winning manager's sacking by Leicester City.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged Claudio Ranieri to "keep smiling" after being sacked by Leicester City yesterday.

Ranieri parted company with the Foxes just nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds - an achievement which saw him named the FIFA manager of the year for 2016.

However, with Leicester now just one point clear of the bottom three the board controversially opted to sack the popular Italian, and Mourinho claims that such decisions are part of the "new football".

CHAMPION OF ENGLAND and FIFA MANAGER of THE YEAR⚽️.sacked. Thats the new football claudio.keep smiling AMICO😀.nobody can delete the history you wrote.👏👏👏👏 A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Mourinho was also sacked within months of winning the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2015.