Jose Mourinho pays tribute to sacked Claudio Ranieri

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Claudio Ranieri following the title-winning manager's sacking by Leicester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 13:17 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged Claudio Ranieri to "keep smiling" after being sacked by Leicester City yesterday.

Ranieri parted company with the Foxes just nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds - an achievement which saw him named the FIFA manager of the year for 2016.

However, with Leicester now just one point clear of the bottom three the board controversially opted to sack the popular Italian, and Mourinho claims that such decisions are part of the "new football".

CHAMPION OF ENGLAND and FIFA MANAGER of THE YEAR⚽️.sacked. Thats the new football claudio.keep smiling AMICO😀.nobody can delete the history you wrote.👏👏👏👏

A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) on

Mourinho was also sacked within months of winning the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2015.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup final
Henrikh Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup final
Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Claudio Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?
Claudio Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?
 Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
Roberto Mancini early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Craig Shakespeare: 'Claudio Ranieri sacking is very sad'
Craig Shakespeare: 'Claudio Ranieri sacking is very sad'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 