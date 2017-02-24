Leicester City chairman quits Instagram

Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha quits Instagram after several lengthy posts explaining his decision to sack Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has decided to quit Instagram after making several lengthy posts explaining his decision to sack Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri was let go by the Foxes hierarchy on Thursday less than 12 months after lifting the Premier League title, prompting much outrage from the club's supporters on social media.

Responding to the criticism on his Instagram account, Srivaddhanaprabha wrote: "His warmth, charm and charisma, we will forever be grateful for what [he] helped us to achieve. I and team will fight for the club. And wish we will fight together till the last breath of fearless foxes. Who don't trust, I must respect your decision. And big thanks to everyone who still trust the team.

"Thank you to our followers who understand and still support me in any circumstances. What you have seen is only some side of the club which we can show to the public. We have done our best as a management. We do not have only one problem to solve, but there are a millions thing to do to make our club survive.

"I would like to take this crisis situation to thank you all fans, and at the same time I do understand you. I really appreciate for the fans who still love and understanding. And also thanks for the one who keep complaining me and management team. I do understand you too. Please respect my decision. I will never let the club down.

"Seven years of my hard working here, I bring the club better and better in every way. No need to talk about money. As you can see, all money go back to invest in everywhere for the club. I would like to take this opportunity to say good bye from this IG. You will not see me in IG anymore as you wish."

Srivaddhanaprabha is also said to have 'liked' an Instagram comment calling for Roberto Mancini to be appointed as the club's new manager.