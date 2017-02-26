Jose Mourinho confirms that Michael Carrick and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are likely to miss the League Cup final through injury.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that midfielders Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick are fitness doubts for this weekend's League Cup final against Southampton.

The pair picked up injuries during the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Saint-Etienne in the Europa League and the Portuguese does not believe they will recover in time for Sunday's trip to Wembley Stadium.

"Honestly, I don't think Mkhitaryan is fit for the final. I think him and Michael are both out," Mourinho told reporters.

"You can be injured leaving your house, you can be injured in the garden. You never know when and why."

Mourinho went on to say that Marouane Fellaini and Bastian Schweinsteiger could be handed starts in the absence of Mkhitaryan and Carrick.

"Obviously they are important players for us and not to have them both for the final is complicated but I think Marouane and Bastian - two players who are normally not playing too much - is a good answer," he added.

This weekend's League Cup final represents Mourinho's first opportunity to win a major trophy since taking charge of United in the summer.