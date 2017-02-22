Feb 22, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
0-1
Man UtdManchester United

Malcuit (84')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mkhitaryan (17')
Bailly (60')
Bailly (63')

Jose Mourinho praises 'professional' Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hails his side's professionalism following their win over Saint-Etienne.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed his side's professionalism following their 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in the Europa League.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the game's only goal as the Red Devils coasted into the last 16 by four goals to nil on aggregate.

"Everything was under control, solid, focused, professional. Obviously the first goal kills every hope. We still like to win the game. I told the players if someone gives me a 2-1 victory it is not enough. I always want the best possible result," BBC Sport quotes Mourinho as saying.

"I have to give the right message to the players and the right message is to play with a strong team and have a bench with options. We knew it would be difficult. It was important to play solid and to have complete control of the game."

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League takes place on Friday.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
