The Saints have beaten the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in order to reach the final, and Claude Puel will back his side to complete the job on Sunday afternoon.

The Portuguese has already won three League Cups as manager of Chelsea but while his team are favourites to win at Wembley Stadium, they face a Southampton team who are yet to concede a goal in this year's competition.

Jose Mourinho claims that he has already won a trophy with United after claiming the Community Shield but in many people's eyes, this is his opportunity to break his duck at Old Trafford.

1 min Southampton get us underway.

4.25pm Here comes the two sides, welcomed by a number of fireworks and pyrotechnics. It has the big-game feel a final should have, but how will this game pan out over the course of the 90 minutes? We will find out shortly!

4.22pm PREDICTION! Southampton have been brilliant in their run to the final but can anyone justify betting against Manchester United and Jose Mourinho in a major domestic final? We think not. We hope that Southampton can make a game of it and turn this final into the spectacle the occasion deserves but we are predicting a 3-0 win for United.

4.19pm The biggest talking point in the Southampton side was who would start out of Stephens and Caceres and from a personal point of view, I think Puel has made the right call. Stephens has deputised since the injury to Virgil Van Dijk so to drop him for a game of this magnitude for a player who has not played for a long while would have been extremely harsh. He will have his hands full with Ibrahimovic but regardless of whether Saints prevail or not, it will be a learning curve at least.

4.15pm Many will question why Jesse Lingard is in the United's starting lineup but he boasts the best Wembley record out of anyone on the pitch. Not only did the 24-year-old score in last season's FA Cup final, he also contributed a goal in the Community Shield win over Leicester City. He hasn't been in the best of form but this setting may provide him with positive memories so don't be surprised to see him improve on his current record of just one goal in his last 17 appearances.

4.12pm United haven't had it easy either but two home ties - against Manchester City and West Ham United - which came after an away trip to Northampton Town what a slightly easier route than Southampton were required to take. United made heavy weather of the semi-final tie with Hull City but they were never behind in the tie and were relatively comfortable winners.

4.09pm We have already mentioned in our build-up that Southampton have progressed to the final without conceding a goal. What we failed to tell you is that they have only faced Premier League sides! It's an incredible achievement with Crystal Palace and Sunderland being defeated at St Mary's before Southampton ran out 2-0 winner against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. A two-legged tie with a then free-scoring Liverpool awaited the Saints but back-to-back 1-0 victores were enough to edge out the Merseyside giants. It they can add Manchester United to their list of scalps, then it's surely one of the greatest EFL Cup triumphs of all time.

4.03pm RESULT! Despite the EFL Cup final taking place this afternoon, the action in the Premier League has continued with the game involving Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City. It's a fixture which potentially has ramifications for both United and Southampton, and United fans won't be pleased to know that Spurs ran out 4-0 winners. Click here to read our on-the-whistle match report. The game featured a hat-trick from a home-team player...

4.00pm However, the two teams have only met once since both Mourinho and Puel arrived at their respective clubs during the summer. It also marked the home debut of Ibrahimovic and he proved to be the difference on the night. Click here to read our on-the-whistle report of that game.

3.56pm HEAD TO HEAD! This afternoon's match represents the 120th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with United claiming 62 wins in comparisons to just the 28 victories for Southampton. United have largely dominated this fixture since 2004 but the past four games have seen two wins for both sides.

3.51pm Both managers are able to welcome back key players to the bench, with Sofiane Boufal and Wayne Rooney returning to the fold. Shane Long and Jay Rodriguez could also make a difference for the Saints, with Marouane Fellaini and Marcus Rashford possessing the attributes to do the same for United.

3.49pm MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Romero, Blind, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Rooney, Rashford

3.47pm SOUTHAMPTON SUBSTITUTES: Hassen, Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Boufal, Hojbjerg, McQueen

3.46pm As for United, Mourinho recalls the likes of David De Gea and Antonio Valencia to the starting lineup after being rested over the past couple of games, while Jesse Lingard is perhaps a surprise starter on the flank. With Paul Pogba dropping back to fill in for Michael Carrick, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial are the other two players to line up behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic

3.43pm We will get to the substitutes later but first, let's take a look at the two starting lineups. Southampton boss Puel had to decide whether to hand an immediate debut to Martin Caceres but he goes for Jack Stephens, who impressed in the semi-final second-leg win over Liverpool. Oriol Romeu and Steven Davis get the nod in midfield, while James Ward-Prowse's set pieces could play a part in this game. Manolo Gabbiadini - after three goals in two Premier League games - is preferred to James Rodriguez in attack.

3.40pm MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Ibrahimovic

3.39pm SOUTHAMPTON XI: Forster, Soares, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

3.38pm Anyway, enough rambling for now, let's crack on with the team news which is emanating from Wembley Stadium.

3.36pm However, while United are the overwhelming favourites, they face a Southampton side motivated on a number of levels. Claude Puel is looking for his first trophy as Saints boss, the club have never won this competition and it's most probably their only chance to earn a place in next season's Europa League. The likes of Everton and West Bromwich Albion will most certainly be hoping for a Manchester United triumph today. A Saints win would mean that seventh place in the Premier League miss out on Europe.

3.33pm In an interview earlier this week, Jose Mourinho claimed that he had already won a trophy as Manchester United manager after lifting the Community Shield in August but that doesn't really count, does it? In our opinion, it doesn't, and this afternoon, we see it as Mourinho going for his first cup since moving to Old Trafford and who knows, it may be the first of three this season.