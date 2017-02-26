Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Claude Puel confident of dealing with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in EFL Cup final

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel is "confident" in his defence's ability to keep Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic quiet in the EFL Cup final.
Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 13:26 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has expressed confidence that his defenders will be able to deal with the threat of Zlatan Ibrahimovic when his side face Manchester United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic has been in fine form for United so far this season, scoring 24 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions, including four in his last three.

Southampton will be without first-choice centre-back Virgil van Dijk at Wembley, which is likely to result in 23-year-old Jack Stephens being tasked with keeping the Swede quiet.

"I know Ibrahimovic very well from the French Premier League so I cannot be surprised by him. In France he was a fantastic player but all the people say 'Okay, it is the French Premier League and not the English one'. But he has come here, he is 35 and he can do a fantastic job, fantastic work," Puel told reporters.

"At Paris St Germain he gave a good atmosphere around the team and gave his team fantastic confidence. He doesn't run a lot but always with a good run, with good play, good gestures. It is fantastic to see him. We'll see if Jack starts this game. But for me of course I'm confident with the player, with the squad.

"I saw at our training camp in Spain very good concentration, very good spirit, quality in the training sessions. There was big attention from Jack and all these young players. They stay calm and just focus about what they can have to do. All the players can play in my team against Ibrahimovic. They know him now. We will give a good answer."

Southampton are bidding to win their first major trophy since the FA Cup in 1976.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
