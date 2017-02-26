Manchester United legend Eric Cantona believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become the "right older player" by helping young teammates at Old Trafford.

The Swedish striker has scored 24 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions this season, forcing younger forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford into bit-part roles under Jose Mourinho.

"He is a great player and a strong personality, he played for Milan, he played for Barcelona so he knows all the about the pressure, he understands it and he has proved that he is also a great man," Cantona told Man United's official website.

"There are two kinds of older players, the ones that don't like the young ones because they want to play and they can destroy them, and the others who will help.

"I remember when I was 17, I played with Andrzej Szarmach. He was Polish, he played in two World Cup semi-finals, he was a great player and he helped me so much. I remember this and said to myself when I am older, I will try to do the same, and I'm sure Ibrahimovic does the same.

"He is very helpful for young players because he is a great player with a strong personality, and he is the right older player who wants to help the younger ones. It's very important to have an experienced player who gives examples to the other ones."

Ibrahimovic joined Man United in the summer of 2016 on a one-year contract.