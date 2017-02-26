Southampton boss Claude Puel admits that he is wary of Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of the EFL Cup final with Manchester United.

Since moving to Old Trafford in the summer, the Swede has proven to be one of the players of the season with 24 goals in all competitions and having become familiar with the 35-year-old during his time in France, Puel has admitted that he is wary of the forward.

The 55-year-old is quoted by The Sun as saying: "Ibra is clinical, very efficient and also gives authority to the team.

"He doesn't run a lot but always makes a good run. He is very self-confident, is a strong man and a strong strike partner."

Ibrahimovic scored both goals when United recorded a 2-0 win over Southampton in their Premier League fixture in August.