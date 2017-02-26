Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster insists that Manchester United are more than just Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of Sunday's League Cup final.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has insisted that his team will not just focus on stopping Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Sunday's League Cup final because Manchester United "have got world-class players in every position".

Ibrahimovic, who joined Man United on a free transfer last summer, has scored 24 times in all competitions this season and is seen as Southampton's biggest danger ahead of Sunday's showpiece final at Wembley.

Forster, however, has insisted that Jose Mourinho's side are more than just Ibrahimovic, who has found the back twice in four League Cup appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

"We've all seen a lot of Zlatan since he's come here and before that," he told Sky Sports News. "We all know what a world-class player he is, but [United] have got world-class players in every position.

"You just prepare as if it was a league game against Man United. They've got quality all over the pitch and it's too important to just get focused on one individual."

Southampton are seeking their first major honour since 1976.