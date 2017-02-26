Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Fraser Forster: 'Manchester United more than Zlatan Ibrahimovic'

Fraser Forster in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster insists that Manchester United are more than just Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of Sunday's League Cup final.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has insisted that his team will not just focus on stopping Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Sunday's League Cup final because Manchester United "have got world-class players in every position".

Ibrahimovic, who joined Man United on a free transfer last summer, has scored 24 times in all competitions this season and is seen as Southampton's biggest danger ahead of Sunday's showpiece final at Wembley.

Forster, however, has insisted that Jose Mourinho's side are more than just Ibrahimovic, who has found the back twice in four League Cup appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

"We've all seen a lot of Zlatan since he's come here and before that," he told Sky Sports News. "We all know what a world-class player he is, but [United] have got world-class players in every position.

"You just prepare as if it was a league game against Man United. They've got quality all over the pitch and it's too important to just get focused on one individual."

Southampton are seeking their first major honour since 1976.

Referee Andre Marriner during the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Andre Marriner to ref EFL Cup final
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Fraser Forster, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Fraser Forster in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Fraser Forster: 'Manchester United more than Zlatan Ibrahimovic'
 Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
Barcelona considering shock swoop for Southampton's Cedric Soares?
 Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
Southampton confirm Martin Caceres signing
Long: 'Saints better than league position'Result: Southampton put four past SunderlandTeam News: Redmond, Tadic start for SaintsSaints aiming to sign Caceres this week?Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?
Puel: 'Southampton squad angry with form'Claude Puel quiet on Martin Caceres rumoursBertrand excited about possible Caceres signingAustin under investigation after injuring cyclistCaceres to undergo Southampton medical?
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 