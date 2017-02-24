New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton 'made January bid for Wayne Rooney'

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Everton reportedly made a January move for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney and are contemplating a fresh bid this summer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 12:45 UK

Everton made a move for Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in January and are contemplating a fresh bid this summer, according to a report.

The 31-year-old gained the accolade of becoming United's all-time leading goalscorer last month, having notched up 250 goals for the club since his switch from the Toffees as an a 18-year-old in 2004.

Rooney has been heavily linked with a move to China this year, with some reports suggesting he has been offered weekly wages of £1m, but in a statement yesterday he confirmed his intention to remain in Manchester for the rest of the campaign.

According to The Mirror, a move to the Chinese Super League was not the only offer on the table for Rooney, with Everton also making "a bold attempt" to bring him back to Goodison Park.

The newspaper claims that while Rooney has rejected the advances of other clubs for now, he is "almost certain to leave United in the summer", with one year remaining on his contract by that point.

Rooney has previously said that he will never play for another English club other than Everton.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Atletico want Griezmann for 'one more year'
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup final
Rooney to be involved in EFL Cup finalPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester UnitedMourinho pays tribute to Claudio RanieriEverton 'made January bid for Rooney'Atletico want Griezmann for 'one more year'
Ibrahimovic 'centre of attention' at PSGSmalling: 'Man United in confident mood'Swedish youngster on trial at Man UnitedWayne Rooney confirms Man United stayJoe Riley back with Manchester United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Everton News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Everton 'made January bid for Wayne Rooney'
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman "really happy" with Ross Barkley form
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton's Ross Barkley sets goals, assists target
Everton 'join race for Ox'Everton 'interested in Palermo striker'Everton 'eye Ilijia Nestorovsky swoop'West Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?Bolasie does not blame Martial for injury
Everton join Leicester in race for Walace?Koeman: 'Lukaku fit for Sunderland game'Koeman: 'Lookman an inspiration to youngsters'Youri Tielemans hints at Everton moveLukaku misses Dubai trip with calf injury
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 