Everton made a move for Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in January and are contemplating a fresh bid this summer, according to a report.

The 31-year-old gained the accolade of becoming United's all-time leading goalscorer last month, having notched up 250 goals for the club since his switch from the Toffees as an a 18-year-old in 2004.

Rooney has been heavily linked with a move to China this year, with some reports suggesting he has been offered weekly wages of £1m, but in a statement yesterday he confirmed his intention to remain in Manchester for the rest of the campaign.

According to The Mirror, a move to the Chinese Super League was not the only offer on the table for Rooney, with Everton also making "a bold attempt" to bring him back to Goodison Park.

The newspaper claims that while Rooney has rejected the advances of other clubs for now, he is "almost certain to leave United in the summer", with one year remaining on his contract by that point.

Rooney has previously said that he will never play for another English club other than Everton.