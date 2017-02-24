Leicester City team header

Craig Shakespeare: 'Claudio Ranieri sacking is very sad'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare describes Claudio Ranieri's departure as a "very sad" moment for the club.
Friday, February 24, 2017

Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare has said that Claudio Ranieri's sacking is a "very sad" moment for the club.

Ranieri was relieved of his duties yesterday evening with the Foxes sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone having picked up just one point from a possible 18 so far in 2017.

However, just nine months have passed since Leicester stormed to the Premier League title in one of the most remarkable sporting triumphs of all time, and Shakespeare stressed the importance of never forgetting what Ranieri achieved at the club.

"It's very sad. We all know these things happen in football but everyone at the club will have to remember him and have the utmost respect for what has achieved. We know people lose jobs for results and that's what seems to have happened here. We have to respect the owner's decision. We haven't been good enough this season," he told reporters.

"We flew back from Seville. There were problems with landing in the storm. I arrived home and the director of football told me what was happening and asked me to be caretaker for the next game. Whether I think this is the right decision is irrelevant. We know results have not been good enough. I always feel sorry when people lose their jobs.

"I'm not aware of the club having spoken to any candidates. Do I think I can do the job? Yes. Does it faze me? No. It's a very sad day for this club. Football has gone this way a bit - you don't get much time nowadays. I can't tell the fans how to behave but we will need their support for the rest of the season, starting with Liverpool on Monday."

Shakespeare also denied reports that a player revolt led to Ranieri's departure from the club.

