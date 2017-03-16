Zinedine Zidane: 'Real Madrid do not want to draw Leicester City'

Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane admits that he does not want to face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 09:57 UK

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he would rather not be drawn against Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The current Premier League champions overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit to beat Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 of the competition on Tuesday night.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has already stated that he would prefer to avoid the Foxes and Zidane has echoed the Italian star's sentiments regarding the East Midlanders.

"I don't think there will be a single coach who is hoping they face Leicester," Zidane told Sky Sports News. "They keep achieving what they are told they can't achieve.

"Many thought they wouldn't hold on to their lead at the top of the Premier League - and they did. Many thought they could not turn around the defeat against Sevilla - and they did.

"Whatever club Leicester face, they [Leicester] won't be favourites. And with that pressure off them and on the other team, anything can happen."

With Manchester City knocked out on the away goals rule by AS Monaco on Wednesday night, Craig Shakespeare's charges are the only English team in the quarter-final draw, which takes place on Friday.

Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Read Next:
Buffon wants to avoid "dangerous" Leicester
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Zinedine Zidane: 'Real Madrid do not want to draw Leicester City'
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Chelsea planning double summer swoop to replace Diego Costa?
 Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Chelsea star Diego Costa would not blame Eden Hazard for thinking about exit
Courtois rejects Real Madrid talkModric "proud" to reach Real milestoneZidane: 'People annoyed by Real Madrid'Zidane defends under-fire Keylor NavasNavas accepts blame for Sanabria goal
Sergio Ramos 'dedicates goal to wife'Result: Real Madrid return to top of La LigaLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Betis - as it happenedRonaldo 'to become dad to twins via surrogate'Report: Madrid give De Gea two-month deadline
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Leicester City News
Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Zinedine Zidane: 'Real Madrid do not want to draw Leicester City'
 Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring against Sevilla in the Champions League on March 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla (3-2 on agg)
 Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring against Sevilla in the Champions League on March 14, 2017
Result: Leicester City reach Champions League quarter-finals with dramatic win
Samir Nasri brands Jamie Vardy "a cheat"Souness: 'Leicester will fall off their perch'Buffon wants to avoid "dangerous" LeicesterShakespeare: 'Leicester were immense'Schmeichel hails "unbelievable achievement"
Morgan: 'We pulled off the impossible again'Team News: Foxes unchanged ahead of Sevilla clashFoxes vice-chairman denies player inputShakespeare: 'CL tie is special occasion'Drinkwater delighted with Shakespeare appointment
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid26195269274262
2Barcelona27186377235460
3Sevilla27176451312057
4Atletico MadridAtletico27157549222752
5Villarreal27139539192048
6Real Sociedad2715394238448
7Athletic Bilbao2713593430444
8EibarEibar2711794338540
9Espanyol2710983938139
10AlavesAlaves2791082833-537
11Celta Vigo26105113945-635
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2788114345-232
13Valencia2786133647-1130
14Real Betis2777132944-1528
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2769123142-1127
16Malaga2768133345-1226
17Leganes2767142241-1925
18Granada2747162455-3119
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2746172856-2818
20Osasuna2718182865-3711
> Full Version
 