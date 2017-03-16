Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane admits that he does not want to face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he would rather not be drawn against Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The current Premier League champions overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit to beat Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 of the competition on Tuesday night.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has already stated that he would prefer to avoid the Foxes and Zidane has echoed the Italian star's sentiments regarding the East Midlanders.

"I don't think there will be a single coach who is hoping they face Leicester," Zidane told Sky Sports News. "They keep achieving what they are told they can't achieve.

"Many thought they wouldn't hold on to their lead at the top of the Premier League - and they did. Many thought they could not turn around the defeat against Sevilla - and they did.

"Whatever club Leicester face, they [Leicester] won't be favourites. And with that pressure off them and on the other team, anything can happen."

With Manchester City knocked out on the away goals rule by AS Monaco on Wednesday night, Craig Shakespeare's charges are the only English team in the quarter-final draw, which takes place on Friday.