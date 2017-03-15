Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci admits that he would personally like to face Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

The Old Lady secured safe passage into Friday's draw following a comfortable victory over Porto, leaving Bonucci to state that he would like to avenge the club's 2014-15 final defeat against Luis Enrique's men.

"We are among the best eight clubs in Europe and now is the time to kick on and go as far as we can. Leicester have been the surprise package of the tournament so far but personally I would want to meet Barcelona next," said Bonucci, according to the club's official website.

"Facing off against the side that beat us to the trophy two years ago would be a huge incentive for all of us. After their comeback against PSG, you would have to say that of the teams left, they have the most momentum and belief.

"Who to avoid? Bayern Munich. Wherever he goes Ancelotti finds a way of winning football matches, just like Guardiola. You would prefer to face a side like Bayern in a one-off final where anything can happen."

Juve currently hold top spot domestically in the Serie A standings, having collected 70 points from 28 games.