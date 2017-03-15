Leonardo Bonucci: 'I want to face Barcelona in Champions League quarter-finals'

Juventus' defender Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Lazio at 'Juventus Stadium' in Turin on April 18, 2015
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci admits that he would personally like to face Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 16:25 UK

Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has suggested that he would potentially like to face Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

The Old Lady secured safe passage into Friday's draw following a comfortable victory over Porto, leaving Bonucci to state that he would like to avenge the club's 2014-15 final defeat against Luis Enrique's men.

"We are among the best eight clubs in Europe and now is the time to kick on and go as far as we can. Leicester have been the surprise package of the tournament so far but personally I would want to meet Barcelona next," said Bonucci, according to the club's official website.

"Facing off against the side that beat us to the trophy two years ago would be a huge incentive for all of us. After their comeback against PSG, you would have to say that of the teams left, they have the most momentum and belief.

"Who to avoid? Bayern Munich. Wherever he goes Ancelotti finds a way of winning football matches, just like Guardiola. You would prefer to face a side like Bayern in a one-off final where anything can happen."

Juve currently hold top spot domestically in the Serie A standings, having collected 70 points from 28 games.

Barcelona's Brazilian defender Dani Alves celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Manchester City at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 12, 2014
Dani Alves keen to avoid Barcelona
