Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been issued with a £520 fine for celebrating his wife's birthday after his goal against Valencia on Sunday.

The France international lifted his top up to show a message for his wife Erika Choperena upon securing his brace in the 3-0 win over Los Che.

The handwritten message read "Feliz Cumple Gordita", or "Happy Birthday Chubby", which is an affectionate term in Spain.

Griezmann was not booked for the act as he did not take his shirt off, but the Spanish FA has issued him with the fine and a warning, prompting the 25-year-old to complain on social media.

He wrote: "Fine and warning for celebrating for my wife and this three days later... worry about other things."

Multa y amonestacion por felicitar a mi mujer y eso 3 dias despues... #PreocupateDeOtrasCosas pic.twitter.com/5gkP5MFGrP — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) 8 March 2017

The punishment is seen as a way to deter players from celebrating in a manner which obscures shirt sponsors.