Antoine Griezmann fined after lifting shirt to show birthday message for wife

Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been issued with a £520 fine for celebrating his wife's birthday after his goal against Valencia on Sunday.

The France international lifted his top up to show a message for his wife Erika Choperena upon securing his brace in the 3-0 win over Los Che.

The handwritten message read "Feliz Cumple Gordita", or "Happy Birthday Chubby", which is an affectionate term in Spain.

Griezmann was not booked for the act as he did not take his shirt off, but the Spanish FA has issued him with the fine and a warning, prompting the 25-year-old to complain on social media.

He wrote: "Fine and warning for celebrating for my wife and this three days later... worry about other things."


The punishment is seen as a way to deter players from celebrating in a manner which obscures shirt sponsors.

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Ingolstadt 04 in Munich, southern Germany, on December 12, 2015
