Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly decided to open contract negotiations with Marcos Rojo.

It has previously appeared that Rojo could be on his way out of Old Trafford after an inconsistent period at the club, but the left-sided defender has emerged as a key part of Mourinho's squad this season.

The Argentine international has made 35 appearances in all competitions and according to The Sun, Mourinho wants to offer him the opportunity to extend his current deal.

The 27-year-old still has over two years remaining on his existing contract, but it has been claimed that Mourinho wants to tie up his future until 2020.

United paid £16m to sign Rojo from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, and he has gone on to represent the club on 89 occasions.