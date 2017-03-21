New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Ham United to move for Wayne Rooney if he leaves Manchester United

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United will reportedly try to sign Wayne Rooney if the Manchester United captain is allowed to leave the club this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 12:41 UK

West Ham United are reportedly interested in making a move for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney if the forward is allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 31-year-old's long-term future at the North-West outfit seems to be in doubt due to the limited game time offered to him by manager Jose Mourinho.

Rooney has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, but has started just nine Premier League games, partly because of injury concerns and also because he has dropped down the pecking order.

During the winter transfer window, the forward was heavily linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, but he released a statement reaffirming his commitment to United.

It is likely that the subject of Rooney's future will continue to rumble on into the summer, and it appears that West Ham could be one of the clubs vying for his signature.

According to Sky Sports News, the East London outfit have not ruled out making a move for Rooney if United allow him to find a new club at the end of the season.

Rooney has won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups and the Champions League with the Red Devils.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: United lack "super personalities"
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Report: West Ham United to move for Wayne Rooney if he leaves Manchester United
 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger completes MLS move
 Sir Alex Ferguson watches on from the stands
Sir Alex Ferguson to return as Manchester United boss
Schweinsteiger "sad to leave" Man UnitedMourinho: United lack "super personalities"Lingard: First league goal "long time coming"Balague: 'Griezmann happy at Atletico'Man United heading for United States
Forlan backs Pogba to deliver at UnitedJuan Mata: 'Unbeaten run not a fluke'Manchester derby scheduled for April 27Neville: 'Man Utd need to strengthen'Neville expecting Wayne Rooney exit
> Manchester United Homepage
More West Ham United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Report: West Ham United to move for Wayne Rooney if he leaves Manchester United
 Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Michail Antonio pulls out of England squad
 West Ham United Joint Chairman David Sullivan listens to a question during a press conference in east London to announce the new deal between Newham council and West Ham United football club on March 22, 2013
David Sullivan says sorry to West Ham United fans after Leicester City defeat
Sakho to return to West Ham trainingBilic: 'Antonio likely to miss out on England'Result: Leicester score three in win at West HamTeam News: Two changes for West HamLanzini unfazed with filling Payet void
Redknapp 'in contention for Ghana job'West Ham 'eye Arsenal's Lucas Perez'Hammers defender Reid 'rewarded with new deal'West Ham 'extend Adrian contract'West Ham to replace Carroll with Sturridge?
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 