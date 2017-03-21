West Ham United will reportedly try to sign Wayne Rooney if the Manchester United captain is allowed to leave the club this summer.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in making a move for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney if the forward is allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 31-year-old's long-term future at the North-West outfit seems to be in doubt due to the limited game time offered to him by manager Jose Mourinho.

Rooney has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, but has started just nine Premier League games, partly because of injury concerns and also because he has dropped down the pecking order.

During the winter transfer window, the forward was heavily linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, but he released a statement reaffirming his commitment to United.

It is likely that the subject of Rooney's future will continue to rumble on into the summer, and it appears that West Ham could be one of the clubs vying for his signature.

According to Sky Sports News, the East London outfit have not ruled out making a move for Rooney if United allow him to find a new club at the end of the season.

Rooney has won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups and the Champions League with the Red Devils.